Even after completing two decades, Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai still remains a relevant film and is considered as that one film of Bollywood that best defines love and friendship both in the truest and most innocent ways!

While we loved what Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol and Salman Khan brought to the table, here are some fun facts that you wished you knew before about this Dharma produced film.

1. Saif’s Loss Is Salman’s Gain

The innocently mischievous Aman played by Salman Khan went on to make Salman win the Filmfare that year for the best supporting actor. But we just got to know that Salman was not the first choice for the role!

After Saif Ali Khan rejected the part Karan approached Bhaijaan who won hearts all over again with his performance.

2. Tina was inspired from Twinkle Khanna:

Well another shocker came our way when we realized that Karan Johar initially wanted to cast former actress and his best friend Twinkle Khanna as the second lead alongside Kajol which was why he named the character Tina.

However, after Twinkled refused the part, KJo went to Tabu, Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty and Urmila Matondkar!

But it was only after all of them rejected the role that he had to cast Rani Mukherjee in the film who was all of 19 years when she shot for it because producer Aditya Chopra liked Rani’s work in her debut Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat.

3. Shah Rukh Khan thought the film had the most stupid script EVER!

Woah! Before you guys jump to conclusions, this is not what you think. The original version that Karan narrated to Shah Rukh was different from the final product we all saw.

Revealing details about the same, King Khan had been quoted during the 20-year celebration of the film saying, “Karan came and narrated an utterly nonsense crap story to me; which is certainly not the one that finally you people saw in the film. In his strange way Karan, the man with many words, tried to impress me with his crap story. So yes, I really did not understand the story when I signed in and I am glad that I did not get into the story and just went ahead with the conviction of Karan, otherwise the film would have not been the way it came out.”

4. Did You Notice:

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had cameos of Karan Johar’s mother, Hiroo Johar, Manish Malhotra, Farah Khan and even choreographer Geeta Kapoor appeared in cameos at different interval in the films and ALL of them went unnoticed!

5. Anjali was NOT supposed to be Kajol!

Wait can you believe that?! Well, but we are glad that was Kajol and no one else!

Well, a certain website has reported that Karan Johar originally wanted Juhi Chawla to essay the role of Anjali but after the actress refused the part it went to Kajol…and well the rest is history!

So do let us know if you knew these Trivia’s beforehand and what other interesting facts did we miss out in the comments section below!

