21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Ecstatic Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh Khan & Team

Karan Johar’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” was released exactly 21 years ago, on October 16. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of generations of Bollywood buffs.

Whether it was Rahul’s (SRK) dialogue of “Pyaar Dosti Hai” or Anjali’s (Kajol) transformation from a tomboy to a beautiful woman, or Tina’s (Rani) stylish college look, the film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut, is still remembered for several iconic moments.

Karan on Wednesday took to social media and went down memory lane, reminiscing how his journey started from the cult film.

He wrote: “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years. #21YearsOfClassicKKHH.”

Superstar Salman Khan also had a special appearance in the 1998 release.

Last year, Karan had hosted a grand bash to celebrate 20 years of KKHH. The film was also recently screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

