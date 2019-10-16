Karan Johar’s “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” was released exactly 21 years ago, on October 16. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of generations of Bollywood buffs.

Whether it was Rahul’s (SRK) dialogue of “Pyaar Dosti Hai” or Anjali’s (Kajol) transformation from a tomboy to a beautiful woman, or Tina’s (Rani) stylish college look, the film, which marked Karan Johar’s directorial debut, is still remembered for several iconic moments.

21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Ecstatic Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh Khan & Team
21 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Ecstatic Karan Johar Thanks Shah Rukh Khan & Team

Karan on Wednesday took to social media and went down memory lane, reminiscing how his journey started from the cult film.

He wrote: “Firsts are always special! The cast, crew, music and the heart and soul of this film was all in the right place. Thank you for making this journey a timeless one even after 21 years. #21YearsOfClassicKKHH.”

Superstar Salman Khan also had a special appearance in the 1998 release.

Last year, Karan had hosted a grand bash to celebrate 20 years of KKHH. The film was also recently screened at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here