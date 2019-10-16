War Box Office: The Film Surpasses Dhoom 3 In 14 Days Flat

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer actioner War is going strong in Week 2. The film has earned 280.60 crores in 14 days thus being top Bollywood grosser of 2019 and 8th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

War has crossed the lifetime business of two films lately i.e. Kabir Singh (278.24 crores) & Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores) which also makes it 3rd highest grosser of YRF behind Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores) & Sultan (300.45 crores) both starring Salman Khan in lead.

The next targets of the film are Padmaavat, Sultan & Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it will be interesting to see if the film can cross all three of them.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently said that the back-to-back success of Super 30 and War has encouraged him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of War.

Hrithik revealed he had no expectations from the film when he started shooting. “When I started working on this film, I had no expectations. I had no expectation, but I had anticipation, fear and aspiration, that I need to be my best in the next shot. Not just me, everyone needs to be their best in the next shot. So I don’t think I had thought about expectations or the box-office collection when we were making the film. It was just about doing our next shot best. Once the film was completed, that is when hope started to build up. That hope paid off more than expected, into success and celebration,” said Hrithik.

