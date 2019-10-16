War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff starrer actioner War is going strong in Week 2. The film has earned 280.60 crores in 14 days thus being top Bollywood grosser of 2019 and 8th highest Bollywood grosser of All Time.

War has crossed the lifetime business of two films lately i.e. Kabir Singh (278.24 crores) & Dhoom 3 (280.25 crores) which also makes it 3rd highest grosser of YRF behind Tiger Zinda Hai (339.16 crores) & Sultan (300.45 crores) both starring Salman Khan in lead.

War Box Office: The Film Surpasses Dhoom 3 In 14 Days Flat
The next targets of the film are Padmaavat, Sultan & Bajrangi Bhaijaan and it will be interesting to see if the film can cross all three of them.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan recently said that the back-to-back success of Super 30 and War has encouraged him to set his benchmark higher.

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
War2019280.60*
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36*
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Dream Girl2019139.70*
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Housefull 22012
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG Oh My God!2012
81.50
Fukrey Returns2017
80.13
Kalank2019
80.00
Piku2015
79.92
Sui Dhaaga2018
79.02
PadMan2018
78.95
Baadshaho2017
78.02
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania2014
78.00

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of War.

Hrithik revealed he had no expectations from the film when he started shooting. “When I started working on this film, I had no expectations. I had no expectation, but I had anticipation, fear and aspiration, that I need to be my best in the next shot. Not just me, everyone needs to be their best in the next shot. So I don’t think I had thought about expectations or the box-office collection when we were making the film. It was just about doing our next shot best. Once the film was completed, that is when hope started to build up. That hope paid off more than expected, into success and celebration,” said Hrithik.

