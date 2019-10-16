War Box Office Day 14: Stays Good, Is Now The Highest Grosser Of 2019

It was a good Tuesday for War as 4.25 crores* more came in. That has pushed the overall total of this Siddharth Anand directed film to 280.65 crores* and with that the lifetime score of Kabir Singh (278.24 crores) has been surpassed. So far, the Shahid Kapoor starrer was the highest grossing film of 2019 and now War has gone past it.

The film would continue to rake in moolah and by the end of the coming weekend, it should enter the 300 Crore Club. Hrithik Roshan had started his career three years before Shahid Kapoor and both actors have always been considered to be quite reliable. So it is good to see both Hrithik and Shahid score so well in the same year. On the other hand Tiger Shroff is a new entrant and just five years in the industry. Still, with his seventh release, he now has such a biggie to his name which is remarkable. He will also be the youngest to score a triple century in a few days from now.

The film will run uninterrupted till the arrival of Housefull 4 this Diwali. Post that it would be interesting to see if Housefull 4, Dabangg 3 or both would manage to challenge War in order to take over the title of being the biggest money spinner of 2019.

