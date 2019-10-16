Jennifer Aniston Reveals That There Have Been Days Where She Didn’t Want Anyone To See Her Or Step Out Of The House

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she has days when she doesn’t want to step out of the house, or be photographed.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the actress opened up about her life while discussing her vulnerable character in series “The Morning Show“, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In “The Morning Show”, Aniston stars as Alex Levy, the anchor of a morning news show who fights to retain her job while locked in a rivalry with Reese Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson.

“I wanted to feel vulnerable. I wanted to show the raw, the messy, the unflattering. This is a woman holding it together. One of the challenges for (my) character is the trauma and turmoil going on in her private life, and the toll that that takes on her emotionally, physically, mentally, versus the character that she is when she has to get up, put on a face and smile to America,” the actress said.

The “Friends” star admitted she could relate to her character.

“I can relate to that. Of course there are times when you don’t want anyone to see you, or you don’t want to be photographed or even go out of the house,” she said.

The series also stars Steve Carell who plays Mitch Kessler, Alex’s co-host who is fired from his job amidst a sexual misconduct scandal.

The actress also said that the show, which will go live on streaming service Apple TV+, was originally going to “pull back the curtain” on the New York media world before the plot changed in the wake of the MeToo movement.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!