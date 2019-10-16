Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaz Gill’s Long-Time Rival Himanshi Khurana To Make An Entry?

Bigg Boss 13: Punjabi singer and model Himanshi Khurana is creating waves on social media lately and it has to do with the reports of her entering the controversial show helmed by Superstar Salman Khan. It’s being said Himanshi will be entering the show as a wild card entry.

Now that is a piece of big news for her fans but it’s even more interesting because of the Shehnaz Gill factor. Shehnaz is one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss this season and those who know enough about Himanshi & her, are also aware of their ugly fight which became a huge topic of discussion on social media earlier this year.

Bigg Boss 13 is making headlines even before it aired. But the controversial show has been in the news lately for not so good reasons. The show hosted by Bollywood’s superstar Salman Khan has been alleged for spreading vulgarity and that’s why some organisations have appealed to ban it. Now if this news indeed comes true then the audience is in to witness a lot of drama in the coming days.

Himanshi Khurana has featured in several famous Punjabi songs like B Praak’s Mann Bharya, Ammy Virk’s Yaariyan, Amrit Maan’s Peg Di Waashna & more. She has also sung songs like High Standard & I Like It.

