Naagin 3 Fame Surbhi Jyoti To Make Her Bollywood Debut Opposite Jassie Gill With ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’

Adding to the list of actors taking the big plunge from Television to the movies, Naagin 3 fame Surbhi Jyoti is the new name. Surbhi is all set to make her Hindi film debut in a film titled Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai.

Surbhi will be making her Hindi debut opposite Punjabi pop star Jassie Gill. Said to be a romantic comedy the film is being produced by Penn Productions. Alongside Surbhi and Jassie the film will also star Nilu Kohli and Brijendra Kala in pivotal parts.

Last seen in Naagin 3, Surbhi has been putting up stories on her social media front with the co-star and was not revealing what the project exactly is. Turns out it was the actresses big break.

This is not the first time that Surbhi will be doing a film. The actress has worked in several Punjabi projects including Ik Kudi Punjab Di, Raula Pai Gaya, and Munde Patiala De.

The actress is popular for her work on television where she has worked in shows like Qubool Hai and the third season of the hit show Naagin. Aside from Hindi Tv, the actress has also made a good fan following by working in Punjabi TV serials.

Talking about Jassie, the pop sensation is a well-known singer and a much following celebrity. He made his Hindi film debut with Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Jimmy Shergil and Diana Penty.

