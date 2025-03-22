Janhvi Kapoor is a true fashionista in every sense. Whenever steps outside, she always tries to put her best fashion self forward. Yesterday, at The Hollywood Report event, many celebs walked on the red carpet, including Malaika Arora, Diana Penty and Janhvi Kapoor. While every other Bollywood diva tried to put together a look for the event, Janhvi served boss lady vibes in her ensemble.

The Bawaal actress’s Instagram feed is filled with photos from her fashion shoots. She has never disappointed her fans with her looks be it an ethnic attire or a western outfit. From corsets to flowy gowns, from sarees to simple salwar suits, Sridevi’s elder daughter knows what looks best on her. Scroll ahead as we dissect her lewk from last night.

Janhvi Kapoor exuded boss-lady vibes yesterday as she appeared on the red carpet wearing an Alexander McQueen ensemble featuring a dark burgundy colored pantsuit. It included a full-sleeved double-breasted blazer with red notch lapels, powered shoulders, and front button overlapping closures, she paired it with matching flared pants. She didn’t want to put too much jewelry on her except two diamond ear studs as she wanted her outfit to do the talking.

However, it was the red glazing minibag that caught our eyes. Janhvi Kapoor was seen carrying ruby colored Loro Piana bag which complemented her ensemble even more. For makeup, she went for a glam but minimalistic look. With a matte base, blushed and contoured cheeks, contoured nose, highlighted cheekbones and the tip of her nose, brown-black smokey eyes, loads of mascara, defined brows, and brown nude lip shade – she completed the look. The actress added lots of body shimmer and left her hair open in soft curls. The whole fit made her look gorgeous in every way.

A day ago, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from another award ceremony. For that event, she chose to go all out in a stunning red shimmery gown. The Ulajh actress was seen in a crystal-embedded outfit from the Gaurav Gupta collection and left our hearts to flutter over her lookbook.

The off-shoulder body-hugging gown with a corset had a sweetheart neckline with a little plunging detailing. The intricate embellishments with the beads and sequins made the outfit even more gorgeous. But, it was the piece around her neck that added the touch of edginess. She completed the look with an 18 kt rose gold Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Chain neckpiece adorned with diamonds. Based on the website, the necklace comes with a price tag of around 72 lakhs. Janhvi accentuated the look with a glam makeover.

Well, Janhvi Kapoor clearly looked smoking hot in both outfits. What do you think?

