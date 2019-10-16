Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Deceives His ‘Patni’ Bhumi Pednekar & ‘Woh’ Ananya Panday In New Posters

Bhushan Kumar of T-series has unveiled interesting posters of his upcoming feature film, Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey.

While the makers first unveiled individual charcter posters for all the characters, the first poster featuring all three of them is finally out! While Kartik Aaryan who is the most ‘adarshwadi’ pati of Kanpur is sandwhiched between his patni essayed by Bhumi Pednekar and Woh, who is Ananya Pandey, the poster has certainly got us all intrigued for the film.

While Chintu Tyaagi seems to have eyes only for Ananya Pandey, his wife seems to be no less beautiful. The stark difference in the personalities of both the female characters have been made amply evident in the poster, the dynamics of Chintuji too are certainly out there for all of us to see with both his Patni Aur Woh.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, who has films like Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi to his credit, Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern-day adaptation to the 1978 Sanjev Kumar-Ranjita-Vidya Sinha classic.

The original classic revolved around Ranjeet (Sanjeev), a married man with a son who has a soft corner for his secretary Nirmala (Ranjeeta).

Pati Patni Aur Woh will also see Kartik reuniting with his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh Nijjar and whats more is that the film also has Kriti Sanon appear in a cameo.

The film is scheduled for a release on the 6th of December 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!