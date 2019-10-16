Housefull 4: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets A ‘Sacred Games’ Caption From Akshay Kumar For The Bhoot Song’s Poster

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to tickle your funny bone with his ‘spooky’ avatar in the upcoming track The Bhoot Song from Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4.

Post sharing a still from The Bhoot Song, yesterday evening Akshay took on twitter to share a poster of the track featuring Nawazuddin with a funny tweet.

As Akshay tweeted: “Waise hain toh yeh #BhootRaja lekin kabhi kabhi lagta hai ki yeh ich Bhagwan hai #TheBhootSong Out today #Housefull4”

Talking about the poster, one gets to see Nawazuddin at his funniest best as an exorcist. Also seen in the poster are Nawazuddin’s assistants with a human skull and peacock feather to give the track a spooky look.

Talking about the song, Nawazuddin who was seen in the film’s trailer will be making a cameo appearance with the Bhoot Song donning the look of a sadhu baba. Lengthwise the versatile actor has a small role, but from the film’s story point of view, he has a strong role which helps the story take further.

Housefull 4 Starring Akshay, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Chunky Panday, Boman Irani along with others is been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film is the fourth instalment of Housefull franchise. The story of the film is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019.

Housefull 4 will hit the big screen on 25th October on occasion of Diwali.

