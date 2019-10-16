Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one actress who has carved a niche for herself in the industry with the choice of her films like Guru, Taal, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and is certainly one of the most beautiful actresses for not just Bollywood but also on a global platform.

And now, after playing the goodie two shoes actress in most of her films, Aishwarya left her fans amazed when she chose to play a flawed character in Khakhee alongside Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. And now, the Guru actress is at it again as she lends her voice for Disney’s Maleficent.

Speaking about what motivated her to chose another character that has some shades of grey to it, Aishwarya has revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “The idea of doing a voice-over than an actual performance delivered by another actor was interesting and unique. It all happened very quickly and suddenly. I surrendered to what I felt was some kind of divine push.”

On speaking about her character in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Khakhee, Aishwarya said, “He was so clever, he revealed it (my grey part) to me half-way through the movie. And I was so cool about it. Anything different has always excited me.”

For those living under the rock, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil is the second instalment to Disney’s Maleficent which also featured Angelina Jolie playing the iconic vamp.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” is slated to release on October 18 in India, in English and Hindi.

