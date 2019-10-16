Kangana Ranaut: “If JudgeMentall Hai Kya Was Made Without Me, It Would’ve Been A Blockbuster At 40 Crore”

Kangana Ranaut is certainly one actress who is on the wish list of most directors today. After successfully proving her mantle as an actor, Kangana recently marked her directorial debut with ZEE Studio’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. And now, the actress is all set to launch her own production house as well!

Yes, you heard that! Kangana has revealed that her production house will be rolling from January next year and in her recent chat with a publication, the Fashion actress has revealed the blueprint of her production plans.

Speaking to Mid-day, Kangana said, “My office will be ready by January. Simultaneously, we are readying our projects. There are so many good scripts that come my way and the [makers] want me to feature in them. But there is so much new talent that needs to be given a platform. It’s important that these powerful scripts don’t get lost and make it to the big screen.”

While her business acumen is evident from the fact that Kangana wants to tread the water slowly. The actress has revealed she will first venture with smaller budget films and then start making it big. “If JudgeMentall Hai Kya was made without me on a budget of Rs 10 crore, it would have been a blockbuster at Rs 40 crore. However, because it was made at nearly Rs 30 crore, it just about broke even. I want to [back] a few small films and see how that goes. Eventually, I may do something on a bigger level. We will also venture into digital entertainment.”

For an actress who has been vocal about the rampant nepotism in the b-town, Kangana has revealed she will not be acting in any of her film. Defending her decision, the Tanu Weds Manu actress said, “I won’t be acting in the films that I produce. There is a lot of talent around and I will hire actors who are perfect for the scripts. I will take new talent under my wing and guide them.”

On the professional front, Kangana is currently preparing for Ashwini Iyer’s Panga and has Dhaakad in the making as well.

