War Box Office Day 14 Early Trends: Post a few days of its release, this Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer did shut a lot of questions about the trending of the film. Many suggested it’ll witness a crash because of mixed reviews, but the numbers proved each of them wrong.

The numbers show it’s not just the masses that have lapped the film, it’s the multiplex audience too. The movie got the advantage of the holiday season & a big-screen watch, but still, the numbers are extremely good.

As per the early trends, the movie has collected in the range of 3.75 crores-4.25 crores. This is a brilliant trend, as even its 2nd Monday was 4.75 crores. The minimal drop indicates how it was still some juice left and would rule the cinema halls till Diwali.

Starring two of the biggest action superstars in the history of Indian cinema, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the total collections of this action spectacle makes it a blockbuster at the box office!

Produced by YRF, War is receiving unanimous love and appreciation from critics and audiences alike for delivering a never seen before action spectacle and a superb story with twists and turns that keeps audiences at the edge of their seats till the end.

On its opening day, YRF’s War made history as it collected 53.35 crore net – the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film! Yesterday, it also registered the highest-grossing 1st week of all time in the history of Hindi films in India and Worldwide by crossing 350 crores gross box office.

For his film Super 30, Hrithik had to put on weight to get into the character of Maths teacher Anand Kumar. And after wrapping Super 30, he had to prepare for his film War in which he plays the role of Kabir, who has a muscular body.

Hrithik shared it was his War co-star Tiger Shroff, who helped him in transforming his body. “It was a delight to work with Tiger. One of the best things about him is that he is very hard working. And only he could bring me back on my toes during ‘War’ after getting lenient with my workouts and diet during ‘Super 30’. I couldn’t be complacent with him around,” he added.

