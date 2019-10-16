Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dalani & Anu Malik’s Salary Per Episode REVEALED!

Television reality shows are hugely popular amongst the Indian viewers and the TRP ratings clearly suggests the same. With handsome chunk of profits it yields, the contestants and judges are paid with a healthy paycheck, who attracts their fans and followers to tune into respective shows. Amongst such celebrated shows, Indian Idol is one such and we just got to know how much the judges- Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, are being paid.

With the growing popularity for the current season of Indian Idol 11, it is learnt that the judges are getting a hefty amount for their role. According to the report in India TV, sensational singer Neha Kakkar is being paid 5 lakh per episode. Other two judges- Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik, are being an amount of 4.5 lakh and 4 lakh, respectively, per episode.

Now that’s quite a ‘good’ amount!

Meanwhile, Anu Malik is back on the judging panel of “Indian Idol” after being accused of sexual misconduct. The show’s host Aditya Narayan says if somebody has not been legally charged of doing something then you can’t expect him or her to sit at home.

Anu was removed from the jury panel of “Indian Idol” after being accused of sexual misconduct last year. Now he has been rehired as one of the judges of the upcoming eleventh season of the singing-based reality TV show.

This move, however, did not go down well with several people, including singer Sona Mohapatra, who had levelled the allegations against Anu.

