It will soon be a year that one of the industries most loved couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a quiet little village of Italy. The couple, who had a dual ceremony wedding has constantly been giving us major couple goals. Ranveer-Deepika were in a relationship for six long years before finally took the nuptial plunge.

And now, in her recent media interaction, the Padmaavat actress has finally given out her reasons for not getting into a live-in relationship with husband Ranveer Singh before tying the knot with him.

Speaking about it to DNA, Deepika said, “If we had started living together earlier, then what would we be discovering later on? That’s what this year has been, living together and discovering each other. I like to say we made the best decision of our lives. I know people are cynical about marriage, but that hasn’t been our experience. We believe in the institution, and we’re enjoying every bit of it.”

For those unaware the couple got married in an intimate ceremony in November last year. followed by a very long celebration with three receptions in India. Talking about her wedding ceremony, Deepika said she was never too keen on having a very traditional wedding.

DP revealed, “There was a lot of temptation to move away from the traditional, especially for the two of us, who are constantly travelling, but it was important to me. Ranveer has always been okay with whatever. He’s always said, ‘Whatever makes you happy makes me happy.’ But for me, it’s about wanting to do everything at the right time. It’s how I saw my parents do it, so I didn’t know any other way.”

On the professional front, Ranveer recently wrapped shooting for Kabir Khan’s ’83 which also features Deepika Padukone essaying the role of his on-screen wife.

Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak alongside actor Vikrant Massey after a hiatus of one year and has recently revealed that she might sign a messy dark romantic film.

