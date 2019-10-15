Time When Radhika Apte Wore A Torn Saree For Her Own Wedding!

Radhika Apte is certainly a woman of substance and not someone who is just glitz and glamour. And her latest revelation has certainly proved it! Radhika is certainly not someone who minces her words and is also known for standing up for what is right.

In her recent interview to Femina, Radhika has revealed she never wanted to marry in the first place and what’s more is that she worn a torn saree for her own wedding. Yes, she did it! Radhika, who is married to London-based musician Benedict Taylor has said, “When I got married, I wore my grandmother’s old sari for my registered wedding and it had a lot of holes in it. But I wore it because she’s one of my favorite people on the planet. I’m not really someone who spends a lot of money on fancy clothes and especially not for a registered marriage.”

Revealing that she never wanted to get married in the first place, the Andhadhun actress said, “I personally feel commitment can happen without marriage. But for a lot of people, marriage is a very sacred thing and I see why; I see the celebration of unity, I see the value of taking vows, I do see how the event is celebrated and how much importance it holds to certain people, but while growing up, I never wanted to get married.”

On the professional front, Radhika Apte will be next seen in Raat Akeli Hai alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and in an international film where she will be essaying the role of a spy. The Hollywood flick will see the Radhika portray the character of Noor Inayat Khan, aka Nora Baker, the first-ever female wireless operator to parachute into Nazi-occupied France to help the French resistance.

