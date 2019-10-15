Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers To Retain Two Songs From Akshay Kumar’s Prequel! Guess Which?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar & Vidya Balan in lead, was one of the biggest hits back in 2007. It also stands as one of the most loved Bollywood horror-comedies ever. Now a sequel titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to the Priyadarshan film is in making and it stars Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani in the lead.

Being helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently went on floors and the star cast also shared pictures on social media.

Now as per the latest Bollywood Hungama report, the makers are planning to retain two songs from the first part in the sequel. No points for guessing though that these will be title song & Ami Che Tomar which became the rage at that time and are still popular.

There have been reactions on social media regarding Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the film. Talking about his decision to take Kartik instead of Akshay, Anees earlier told BH, “We’ve finalized Kartik for the lead in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa sequel. I feel he has a tremendous aptitude for comedy, and can also look vulnerable and almost childlike on screen, just like Akshay Kumar.”

He further said, “I am yet to sit down with my producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to decide on the rest of the cast and crew. But I can tell you this. My Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be done in my style.”

Although he still wants Akshay to do a cameo in the film.

