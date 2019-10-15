PICTURES: Mohena Kumari Singh Is Now Married; All About The Royal Wedding!

Mohena Kumari Singh started treating her fans with her pre-wedding photo shoot, which truly pumped us up for her D-Day! After the viral mehendi and haldi pictures, the wedding picts of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress is out, and it was a true blue affair.

Mohena and her now husband, Suyesh Rawat, got married in Rewa last night in a true royal ceremony. While Mohena opted for a pure red lehenga, and complimented her attire with heavy Rajasthani jewellery and the traditional bangles, Suyesh on the other hand wore a white sherwani matched up with coloured traditional turban. They both truly looked like a match made in heaven.

Several renowned personalities starting from her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai co-stars – Gaurav Wadhwa, Nidhi Uttam, amongst others attended the wedding; on the other hand, Ramdev baba was also seen making an appearance. For the unversed, Mohena belongs to a royal family and is actually a ‘princess’ in real life as her dad is the King of Rewa. Owing to the same, lakhs of people are seen during her wedding festivities starting from Haldi, Mehendi to the wedding day.

Check out the wedding pictures and videos below:

Meanwhile, the dancer turned actress Mohena has quit her acting career as she’ll be moving away from Mumbai and it will be difficult to manage lengthy shooting schedules.

Yesterday, Mohena’s pictures from Haldi and Mehendi ceremony were breaking the internet. In one of the pictures shared by Gaurav, Mohena could be seen in lime yellow coloured attire with heavy jewellery including jhumkas, nose pin and a maang tikka. The picture was from the Mehendi ceremony and Mohena poses with all smiles alongside friends from the industry.

