Mohena Kumari who came into the limelight after participating in Dance India Dance and later acting in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has officially confirmed the birth of his baby boy with her husband Suyesh Rawat. Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, the actress wrote about the feelings she’s going through, including ‘baby feeding, baby crying’. Scroll down below to read more.

The dancer/actress belongs to a Rajput Royal family from Rewa, Madhya Pradesh and she is also referred to as the ‘Princess of Rewa’.

Sharing the good news, Mohena Kumari took to her Instagram and wrote, “On 15th of April 2022 we brought our first child into this world. Thank you for all the love, light and blessings that you have all showered upon us. These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven’t had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing.”

Mohena Kumari added, “Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines and of course recovery. @suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong, positive, thoughtful and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life changing for us and we respected each other’s needs, thoughts, concerns and feelings at every step.”

“Bringing our Little angel into this world has been so special. But it’s definitely been more special because of you my dear Husband. Looking forward to this new journey as parents.”

“I hope we can give the right strength, support and guidance to this tiny human, we have brought into this world, for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other,” Mohena Kumari concluded.

