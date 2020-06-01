Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain Actress Mohena Kumari Singh & Her Family Test Positive For COVID-19

With each passing day, things are turning bad to worse amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as the number of cases are on a rise. Now, the latest we hear is that TV actress and popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The shocking thing however is, not just Mohena Kumari Singh, but 7 of her other family members too have been tested positive and are hospitalised in Rishikesh.

Mohena Kumari Singh in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that apart from her, her husband Suyesh Rawat, her father-in-law, her mother-in-law, sister-in-law, their son and other family members have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Mohena Kumari Singh in the interview stated that it all started with her mother-in-law getting a fever. The actress said, “At first, her (Mother-in-law) test came negative, so everyone was relaxed, which is why we didn’t do anything after that. Then we saw that the fever was not subsiding. All of us got tested and realised a lot of people in our house were affected without any symptoms as such. I mean, it’s all out there in the world anyway, so many people suffering so much, without coronavirus. That’s about it.”

Mohena Kumari Singh further added, “I guess that’s why nobody understood. I know there is a lot of negative news going around here and there, which is very unfortunate, especially because my in-laws have been doing so much work for so many people. People have got the opportunity to malign us, but anyway, we have mild symptoms. Except for my brother-in-law, we all are infected.”

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Mohena Kumari Singh is also known for her stint in Dance India Dance Season 3 and Dil Dosti Dance, among other TV shows.

Mohena who also is a choreographer has made an appearance in the 2013 released film ABCD: Anybody Can Dance.

It was in October last year when Mohena took wedding vows with her husband Suyesh Rawat, son of Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Singh Rawat.

