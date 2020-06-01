Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah NEW Episodes To Return To TV Soon CONFIRMS Creator Asit Kumarr Modi

Asit Kumarr Modi, the creator of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has officially opened up about the resuming of the show. Every fan is surely waiting to see the new banter between Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal and Tanuj Mahashabde’s Iyer Bhai.

Also, Disha Vakani’s Dayaben has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since a long time now and we can’t wait to see if she’s coming back. The light-hearted adventures of Tapu Sena ft. Baapu Ji and a lot of things are all set to return to television.

Here’s what Asit Kumarr Modi has to say, “This is a welcome decision. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s fans have been waiting to watch the new episodes and we thank the Government for allowing us to shoot now by following the guidelines. Hopefully, we’ll soon be able to resume the shootings after receiving the final permissions from authorities and deliver quality entertainment to our audiences which they’ve been so eagerly waiting for. Even during the lockdown, our show gave people something positive and fun to watch along with their family. The show has been spreading happiness even during these trying times when things were uncertain and we plan to continue spreading smiles as we’ve been for the last 12 years.”

He concludes by saying, “We will begin shoots as early as possible, after the final permission from the Govt. and follow all the directives issued by the authorities to ensure that our cast and crew are safe. Over the last couple of months, we have been working very hard on creating new scripts and I feel positive that fans will like it. We have already finalised some interesting scripts.”

