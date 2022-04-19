Kapil Sharma is currently one of the most influential and adored comedians in India. His television show which is going on since 2016, often trends on TRP charts and social media. Meanwhile, after marrying Ginni Chatrath in 2018, Sharma had spoken about a gate crasher who kissed him on the cheeks and left. However, before this, the actor had even recalled the time when he entered someone’s wedding ceremony just to eat good food.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kapil came into the limelight after he participated in and won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2007. Before that, he was in a Punjabi show Hasde Hasaande Ravo but later moved to Mumbai to become a singer. After hosting and participating in several comedy shows, his life changed after the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor started his own comedy show.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few days before his marriage to Ginni Chatrath in 2018, Kapil Sharma graced the sets of Indian Idol 10. In the singing reality show, the comedian spoke about attending weddings during his college days in Delhi for free food.

Kapil Sharma said, “During our college days, my friends and I used to go to weddings to eat good food. Once we got caught red-handed by an uncle. My friend made up a story saying that the food in our college mess got over and that we didn’t have anything to eat.”

He added, “Although we had eaten the food by that time, uncle insisted on eating and dancing. We had twice the amount of food. Then we danced also. This is one experience I can never forget.”

Back in the day, Kapil Sharma on his comedy show recalled the time when an unknown person gatecrashed his wedding. The comedian revealed that a man came on stage congratulated him and even kissed him on the cheeks. However, Sharma then wondered if he really knew the man and later when he realised he was an unknown person, the comedian hit him in his elbow leaving the man in pain. After this incident, the person wasn’t seen at the venue.

Must Read: Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut Treats Contestants To ‘Dhaakad’ Teaser & Calls Them ‘Fearless’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube