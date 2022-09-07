Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame for her acting skills in the television serials like Swaragini. However, she got immense popularity when she went into Bigg Boss house and won the title of the Bigg Boss 15. Apart from her professional career, it’s her sartorial choices and gorgeous photoshoots that keep her massive fanbase hooked to her social media account.

Advertisement

Whenever Tejasswi steps out in the city, she always tries to put her best fashion foot forward. Be it a fashion photoshoot or an award show or a simple brunch date with her beau Karan Kundrra, she always looks very pretty.

Advertisement

Recently, we stumbled upon these beautiful pictures shared by Raw Mango’s official Instagram page where Tejasswi Prakash looked absolutely gorgeous and regal in a dark green-coloured bandhini silk saree. The saree featured diamond shaped grid, punctuated with floral motifs at the center highlighted with hand-embroidered floral motifs. The hemline had ‘Kiran’ detailing.

Tejasswi Prakash paired it with a pink-coloured ‘Nohar’ silk blouse, a pearl-studded neckpiece and huge chandbali earrings. For makeup, she opted for a glowy look with light foundation, contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, high-defined brows, smokey eyes rimmed with kohl and nude lip shade. She pulled her hair in a messy ponytail and looked like a royal princess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAW MANGO (@raw_mango)

Are you looking for a perfect saree for your best friend’s mehendi ceremony? Then this might be the one for you. What do you think? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Naagin 6’s New Promo Has Amandeep Sidhu Repeating The Same Costume As Tejasswi Prakash? Netizens Troll “Is Se Ache Toh Hum Middle-Class Log Hai&…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram