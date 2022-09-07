Kiara Advani is a beauty who can look stunning in everything she wears and there is no denying that fact. The Kabir Singh actress recently turned showstopper for a fashion brand in Delhi and let us tell you, she looked like a literal princess goddess as she set the ramp on fire.

Advertisement

Kiara walked the ramp for designer label DL Maya last night in a grand affair and set the ramp on fire while at it. Scroll below to catch a glimpse of her ensemble and know how she styled it.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani has a physic to die for and she doesn’t shy away from showing it off. Doing the same, the Shershaah actress walked the ramp for DL Maya in a deep-neck gold embellished gown complete with a complimenting embellished train. The partially backless regal ensemble may have had a deep neck but its unique design made sure there would be no chances of a wardrobe mishap ever happening.

The floor-sweeping shimmery outfit looked fit for a queen and Kiara Advani pulled it off as one. She complimented the heavily embellished sleeveless gown (with a lightly embellished train) with nothing other than a dazzling smile. Ms Advani, kudos to you and your team for accessorizing this look perfectly – we love it. She added some height to her look by opting for black heels – which we are happy are hidden under the length of the dress. Golden heels would have been a better choice we feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

For her hair and makeup, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress opted for a clean look comprising of a centre-parted hairdo with her dark locks tucked perfectly behind her ears and running down her back. Her makeup too was clean, on-point and impeccable. It consisted of nude-goldish lips, blush, highlighter and light eye makeup – making sure the stars of the night were the glittery gold gown and her beautiful smile.

Looking at her now all we can think of is her replacing Priyanka Chopra in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion as ‘Mar Jawaan’ plays in the background.

Check out more images and videos of Kiara Advani’s look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Queen Of Million Heart ❤️

Queen Of Bollywood 👸@advani_kiara #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/3GmG3VS6qj — Kiara Advani Fan Club ❤️ (@Kiara_Fan_Club) September 7, 2022

What are your thoughts about this look of Kiara Advani? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Called ‘Shehzada Of Bollywood’ As He Interacts With A Street Vendor Who Loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Netizens Say He’s The “Most Humble Person”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram