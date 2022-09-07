Shraddha Kapoor’s career trajectory changed after Aashiqui 2 in 2013. She starred in the film opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and both of their careers skyrocketed post the massive success of the film. And ever since then, Shraddha has been a top actress in the entertainment industry. Not just her brilliant acting skills but fans also often laud her fashion sense and today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the actress accidentally suffered a wardrobe malfunction and flashed her underwear but gracefully carried the situation. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shraddha is one of the most popular Indian actresses on social media with over 74 million followers on Instagram. The beauty is quite active on the photo-sharing site and often shares pictures and videos of herself giving a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans. Now talking about her wardrobe malfunction, it was 2014 when the fashion blunder took place.

Shraddha Kapoor attended Aashiqui 2 music concert along with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur and they looked incredible together. The actress wore a black shimmery dress which came with sheer net sleeves.

For makeup, Shraddha went for a subtle glam look with soft smokey hues on the eyes, blushed cheeks and nude lips. She kept her tresses open with a messy side parting look with soft waves at the length.

At the event, Shraddha Kapoor was sitting cross-legged and accidentally flashed her underwear, landing into one of the biggest oops moments of Bollywood. Take a look at her picture below:

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Luv Ranjan’s untitled film opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

