It’s been a working pregnancy for Alia Bhatt! The actress has been on a roll. Soon after announcing the good news, the actress returned to India after completing the shoot of her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. She kick-started the promotions of her Netflix film Darlings where she starred opposite Vijay Varma. After its success, she then quickly jumped onto Brahmastra’s promotions.

Advertisement

Starring alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor, the pregnant actress has been going places for film promotions.

Advertisement

This evening, Alia Bhatt was snapped at the airport along with husband and Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji. The trio dashed off to Ujjain to seek blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple ahead of the film’s release. For their airport look, the parents-to-be looked stunningly breathtaking in ethnic outfits.

For her latest spotting, Alia Bhatt picked a plain full sleeves Anarkali suit with a heavy border and paired it with a blue dupatta with golden borders. She complimented her look with light makeup and statement earrings while tying her hair in a bun decorated with white flower gajra. She rounded off her look with kholapuri heels.

Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand complemented his wife by wearing a white kurta pyjama and paired it with a light yellow Nehru jacket. He styled his hair backward while wearing a hair band with tan brown Sabyasachi ethnic shoes. Check out their look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Earlier, Alia Bhatt sent fans into a tizzy when she wore a pink sharara with ‘baby on board’ embroidered on it during the film’s promotions in Hyderabad. The couple looked cute to bits as they addressed the media along with SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Chiranjeevi.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on their latest ethnic look? Do let us know. Meanwhile, Brahmastra is all set to hit the screens on September 9, i.e., this Friday.

Must Read: When Dakota Johnson Wore A Risky Plunging Neckline Gown Flaunting Her Cleav*ge While Stealing The Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram