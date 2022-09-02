If there’s one actress who has the best street style across the globe it is Dakota Johnson. The actress rose to fame with her character of Anastasia Steele from ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ opposite Jamie Dornan and the rest is history. From her city sightings to her red carpet appearances, Johnson never missed an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion statement. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when the actress donned a bright red coloured low cut dress which showcased her cleav*ge at the BAFTAs red carpet in 2016. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Dakota is hugely popular on social media with over — million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active there and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to her fans. The Fifty Shades actress is brutally honest with her fans and we all remember her iconic birthday invitation conversation with Ellen DeGeneres. Talking about her BAFTA appearance in 2016, it was February when she walked the red carpet and posed alongside Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dakota Johnson wore a bright red coloured low cut gown which came with a plunging neckline. The event took place at Royal Opera House in London and she stole the show with her bright red outfit showcasing her cleav*ge. Johnson wasn’t the only one who wore red, Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke also wore a red coloured gown but for us it was the Fifty Shades actress who stole the show with her radiant smile.

Dakota Johnson went for a full glam look with bold red lips, soft smokey eyes with flushed cheeks and loads of highlighter accentuating her facial features. She accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery including statement stacked rings.

The Fifty Shades actress donned her signature fringe look and kept her tresses open to finish off her attire.

Take a look at her pictures below:

Oh la la! That indeed is a risky neckline to pull off but Dakota Johnson did it and took pictures while doing it. QUEEN BEHAVIOUR!

What are your thoughts on Johnson donning an all red look at the BAFTA 2016 red carpet? Tell us in the comments below.

