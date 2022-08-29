Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is one of the popular faces on American television and in Hollywood. She is well known for hosting the eponymous television talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show for which she received 33 Daytime Emmy Awards. However, she once landed in a controversy that led Mark Ruffalo to make a remark.

The popular television host and actress sparked a fierce debate on social media when she was spotted sitting next to Former US President George W. Bush at an NFL match at the weekend in 2019. For the unversed, Mr. Bush was in power from 2001 to 2009.

During his presidency, Bush faced condemnation for leading the country into war with Iraq and Afghanistan. Not just that he even opposed gay marriage while in office. After the pictures of them together went viral on social media, Ellen DeGeneres addressed the controversy on her show saying, “People were upset. They thought, why is a gay Hollywood liberal sitting next to a conservative Republican president? When I say, ‘Be kind to one another,’ I don’t only mean the people that think the same way that you do. I mean be kind to everyone. Doesn’t matter.”