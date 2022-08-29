Batman Returns’ fame Danny DeVito is a Bollywood lover. Yes, you heard that right! Don’t trust us? Well, he has said that by himself in a recent media interaction, and also shared his desire to make a Bollywood film if he gets any chance anytime soon. Scroll to read the scoop!

The veteran actor, Danny recently gave his voice for an animated series Little Demon, and in a media conversation, he shared his love for Bollywood and Indian cinema.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Danny DeVito revealed that he loves Bollywood and even watched SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Shahid Kapoor starrer R…Rajkumar. Talking about the same, the Batman Returns actor shared his desire to make a big number Bollywood film. He said, “I love Bollywood big time. In fact, as a matter of fact, a few days back, I watched RRR and another one R… Rajkumar, it was really good. I think if I had my way next season or whenever I could talk everybody into it, we should definitely bust into a big number.” Agreeing to him, Lucy, Aubrey unanimously, they all said, “We need to do Bollywood”.

Further going into the conversation, Danny DeVito shared what he likes about Bollywood. Sharing the same, Batman Returns actor mentioned, “What I love about Bollywood is it keeps the story intact. If it’s a love story, then the two romantic leads will be seen going at it. Like in RRR, it’s about the battles between everybody but they keep up the story even in the singing. And I love that aspect of it. I think it’s great.”

RRR is one of the most celebrated movies in 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film featured Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Now, it’s also in the talks for the Oscars’ race.

