The Twilight Saga has been one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood and has amassed fans from across the globe. People, mostly teens, fell in love with Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Taylor Lautner, and other actors after watching the films. It also boosted several of them to stardom that remains unmatched.

Advertisement

Despite the film being a fan favourite movie series, Pattison has revealed his dislike of them. The Batman actor has roasted the franchise several times and has even said that he found it strange that people liked them. Despite what he thinks, the Saga remains the best film series ever.

Advertisement

It would be a treat to see more around the Twilight universe and some fan-favourite characters coming back to the silver screen. This includes Taylor Lautner, aka Jacob Black. What’s more exciting is to know that even the actor is on board with the idea and would love to reprise his role. While speaking with E! News, Lautner responded to a question about his return.

The Twilight actor said that he’d never say no to it. He’s a good character that is easy to love,” Taylor Lautner said. “So I would never say no to that because it’s Jacob Black. He’s a lovable guy,” he continued. It is true that the character became one of the most beloved and even gave competition to Robert Pattinson’s Edward Cullen.

Several fans were divided between the two as well. While talking about the co-stars, the Tenet actor previously revealed being jealous of Taylor’s looks. Pattinson said that he felt insecure while being n*ked for the s*x scenes with Kristen Stewart especially next to Lautner.

Coming back to the point, while it seems unlikely that there will be more films around and about Twilight but one can never say no to them. It will be a surprise indeed if a spin-off or something else is made on Taylor Lautner’s character, but a good one.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Bursts With Anger As Her ‘Private Moment’ With Ben Affleck Gets Leaked Online: “That Is Our Choice To Share”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram