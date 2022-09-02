Walking red carpets is nothing new for Scarlett Johansson, she has been doing that for many years. Her fashion has evolved over the years and has its own hits and misses. But the moments Scarlett has shined, she has done it magnificently. Previously, the Black Widow star hit the headlines over her cute red bikini set she wore while on a yacht in the Hamptons.

Johansson donned a bikini that featured a plunging neckline and high waist bottoms. The Avengers: Endgame actress also had a white baseball cap on. The entire look was pretty casual, which is something we adore about her.

But we also love the times Scarlett Johansson has gone extra on her outfits. The greatest example of this is her look on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. She was a sight to behold in a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown that had embellishments of stringed gems over the partly sheer bodice. The bottom half of the gown that The Jojo Rabbit actress wore was a sheath in silver.

Scarlett Johansson flaunted her intricate tattoos on her back. Johansson paired it with a metallic clutch and jewelled earrings and bracelets. She had her hair clutched to the back with just a few strands falling gently on Scarlet’s face. Her fabulous bodice showed off her assets, while her shoulder cuts looked sharp.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2020 Academy Awards pic.twitter.com/n1fqGvtXGo — Best of Scarlett Johansson (@BestfScarlett) October 17, 2020

She went with nude and glossy makeup to not steal the attention from the dress, especially the upper half. It also went with the entire dazzling feel of her outfit. This is perhaps one of the best red carpet looks of the Lucy star.

Meanwhile, when it comes to her work front, Scarlett Johansson recently appeared in Black Widow and Sing 2. She is now working on Ghosted, alongside Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. It is also said that Scarlett is working on The Jungle Book 2.

