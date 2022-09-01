Fashion can never leave our lives. Every day when we wake up and get ready, we all try to imitate our favourite stars or try to follow the trend. Sometimes it’s the neutral tones sometimes it’s solid-on-solid colours and sometimes it’s about some patterns. But what never goes wrong is a designer outfit. Here are the two divas, Nora Fatehi and Mahira Khan who both recently wore Faraz Manan and took the hotness quotient a bit higher. Who do you think wore it better?

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has been recently trending on the internet for roping the judge’s seat in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Apart from her professional front, Nora is known for her sartorial choices. On the other hand, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is also one of the fashionistas who always keep her style game amped.

Nora Fatehi

Nora dazzled in a three-piece co-ord set from Faraz Manan’s collection. The outfit featured exotic embellishments with silver thread and zari along with beads detailing. She wore a crop top with a body-hugging skirt and a cropped jacket. She completed her look with a messy ponytail, dewy makeup with nude pink lip shade. She accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

Mahira Khan

On the other hand, Mahira Khan showed how black can never go wrong! She wore a sequinned black coloured lace detailing saree with a matching bralette and puffed-up sleeve jacket. She completed her look with dainty silver earrings, a soft glam look with thin winged eyeliner, contoured her cheekbones, and added a touch of brown shade on her lips. She tied her hair in a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FARAZ MANAN (@farazmanan)

Who do you think wore and slayed the Faraz Manan look better? Nora Fatehi or Mahira Khan or both? Well, I clearly feel they both looked extravagant in their own ways. What is your opinion? Let us know!

Polls Who wore Faraz Manan better? Nora Fatehi

Mahira Khan View Results

