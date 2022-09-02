Bollywood actress Disha Patani within her career lifetime acquired a very special place in her audience’s hearts. She has won millions of hearts with her bubbly nature, glamorous looks and million dollar smile, however, its her sartorial choices that gets discussed among the fashion enthusiasts.

Recently Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot, and left us in awe of her glamour!

In the pictures, Disha Patani looked absolutely killer as she donned a backless black coloured shiny leather finish body-hugging dress which featured noodle straps and a deep plunging neckline, flaunting her cleavage. The dress had a scalloped neckline.

She completed her look with dewy foundation, contoured cheeks, bold eyes siren eyes with brown shadow, lashes cladded with mascara and glossy plump lips. Disha Patani loves to leave her curly tresses open and accessorised her look with a pair of ear studs.

A while back, she posted her Filmfare look’s BTS where she literally served GODDESS vibes in a white two-piece co-ord set and completed the boho-chic look with a pair of statement earrings and a headgear. For makeup, she opted for a soft dewy look.

On the work front, Disha Patani is gearing up for her next film Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra. However, apart from her professional front, the actress often leads the headlines for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. However, now the rumours are rife that they have called it quits.

What do you think of Disha Patani’s s*xy look? Let us know in the comments!

