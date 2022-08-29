She is gorgeous, a fitness freak and loved by many! Disha Patani, whose birthday is on June 13, is a Gemini, a sign known for its high morals and is very practical as a person. She is laid back and outgoing as that is the true nature of her zodiac sign.

Advertisement

To know which are the most compatible zodiac signs with Disha, scroll down to read what renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has listed:

Aries

An Aries would gel well with Disha Patani, a Gemini. In a relationship, it is the Aries that end up taking all the decisions and a Gemini will happily take that because they are more about coming up with ideas and visions. Aries are good at focusing their energy when they have to decide on something. Both Gemini and Aries complement each other and their joint sense of humour can make the room laugh.

Taurus

Advertisement

A Taurus soul with someone like Disha Patani would make a great match. Taurus love the Gemini’s jovial nature and Gemini love how direct and crisp Taurus are with their communication skills. They have a strong attraction and both have almost the same kind of personality.

Libra

A Libran and Disha Patani, a Gemini, would gel together because both are very optimistic and are very sociable. The duo has a very intellectually compatible relationship. They make a beautiful combination because they can easily laugh together and have a great time in each other’s company.

Leo

Leo and Gemini are very similar in certain ways and that is not restricted just to social interaction. They are very passionate as well. In addition, they can refuel each other and most of the time, they can handle each other’s egos too. Leo can be a healthy competition for a person like Disha Patani. Both zodiac signs are rather ambitious. The only catch is that Gemini loves criticizing and it is the Leo soul that needs to let it slide.

It is to be noted that Tiger Shroff who is a Pisces, clearly isn’t one of the compatible matches!

Must Read: Gaiety Galaxy Owner Takes A Complete 360 Degree Turn On His ‘Anaconda’ Remark After Meeting Vijay Deverakonda: “Mai Bohot Garam Ho Gaya Tha…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram