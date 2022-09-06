The countdown is on as Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starter Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. Even though Bollywood has been facing a lot of backlashes at the box office, finally, the moviegoers are very hopeful for the Ayan Mukerji directorial to drive away the negative fate of the film industry.

A while back, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a video announcing that they would be holding a pre-release screening in Mumbai with a live audience on September 8, 2022. In the video, apart from Alia, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were also there and assured that they would also be there with the audience.

However, in the video there were no other details were mentioned. A few minutes later, after Alia Bhatt‘s post, the official Instagram handle of PVR Cinemas mentioned that the screening will be held in the Oberoi Mall, Goregaon East, Mumbai and that bookings are open. But, what happened next is sure to leave you to splits. The makers and the distributors are all surprised as all the tickets were sold out within 4 minutes. Yes, that’s right!

A close source to the development told Bollywood Hungama, “The tickets for this show were sold out in just 4 minutes. We couldn’t believe our eyes. Mind you, this is a 315-seater screen. We expected the tickets to be sold within an hour or so. However, in under 5 minutes, the show was house-full! Of course, this was due to the fact that audiences would get a chance to see Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt live. But we can’t deny the fact that the movie has generated tremendous excitement among moviegoers and that was also a strong factor.”

“Looking at the response, the makers and PVR are toying with the idea of holding one more screening, in PVR Oberoi Mall. There could be more shows in other theatres too. A clearer picture should emerge in a few hours from now,” the source further added.

For the unversed, the screening will be held in the P[XL] screen in PVR, Oberoi Mall, Mumbai, at 7:30 pm. Are you excited for Brahmastra? Let us know!

