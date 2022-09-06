Ayan Mukherji’s film Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead is one of the much-awaited films. The buzz around the fantasy adventure film is skyrocketing as the stars are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. A lot of expectations are associated with the film.

Ranbir-Alia’s film is expected to bring the audience back to theatres at a time when Bollywood films have failed to do so. Superstars Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have failed to pull audiences to theatres despite having two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema.

As advance bookings of Brahmastra have already hit the 1 lakh mark in ticket sales and are on their way to being the best for Bollywood in 2022. It gives a glimmer of hope to all the distributors and exhibitors in the film business. The latest report from Money Control claims that shares of multiplex chains saw a surge of almost 10 percent over the past two weeks ahead of Ayan Mukerji’s film release.

PVR shares traded at Rs 1,955 on the BSE at 9.20 am on September 6, up 0.8 percent from its previous close. Inox Leisure shares rose 0.7 percent to Rs 527. PVR has advanced 9.8 percent since August 22 and has gained 50 percent so far this year. Inox Leisure shares traded higher for the second session. In the past two weeks, it has gained almost 7 percent. A strong advance booking is seen as a positive sign for the film industry.

While previously, Bollywood films were getting impacted due to poor performance at the box office collections, the current quarter is likely to remain soft, as per some analysts. Edelweiss Securities said, “After a blockbuster Q1 in FY23, the onset of Q2 has been dramatically different with box office collections tapering down… Even so, there is a ray of hope for Bollywood, given the encouraging advance bookings for Brahmastra. If the content turns out to the audience’s liking, it would pull them back to cinemas. The upcoming festive season and robust pipeline will strengthen the pull.”

Moreover, multiplexes even joined forces to sell Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra tickets at an affordable Rs 75 only. The move was taken to celebrate National Cinema Day on September 16.

