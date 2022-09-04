Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles is finally bringing good news for the entire fraternity and exhibitors. Amid all boycott trends, the film has come out strong with some promising advance booking trends at the box office. Let’s take a look at how this upcoming magnum opus has fared so far.

Being the most expensive and ambitious Bollywood film, the makers decided to open advance bookings a bit earlier than usual. It flagged off on Friday evening. And guess what, the move is working out quite well. As per some trade reports, it’s the best for any Bollywood film in the post-pandemic era.

Speaking about the figures, Brahmastra has accumulated 2.60 crores gross (till today morning) from the advance bookings for day 1. This number includes 2.55 crores gross from the Hindi version. Telugu and Kannada versions have contributed the remaining. Looking at the pace, it’s really the best trend for any Bollywood film released after the pandemic.

Speaking of 2022, Brahmastra will surpass Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (6.60 crores gross) like a cakewalk and achieve the highest advance booking figures for any Bollywood film in 2022. Not just that, the film has a chance of beating Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (9.25 crores gross) and clocking the highest-ever pre-release ticket sales for any Bollywood film release after the pandemic.

With still 5 days to go, let’s see how Brahmastra performs at the box office in advance bookings.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra releases on 9th September in 5 Indian languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

