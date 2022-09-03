Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role has been anticipated for a long. The film is finally making it to theatres on 9th September and the countdown has already started. The film has very high hopes pinned on it and the initial signs are looking very promising as the advance booking trends for day 1 are really good so far at the box office. Scroll below to know more details.

Advertisement

The advance booking for the film began yesterday, which is said to be a good move as there will be enough space for the audience to book their tickets. Made on a reported budget of 410 crores, the film is the most expensive one in Bollywood and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to attract maximum eyeballs. So far, all things are falling in place!

Advertisement

As per the trade reports flowing in, Brahmastra has opened big as the mark of 50 lakhs has already been crossed in advance booking for day 1 with over 10,000 tickets already being sold. It’s only the Hindi version and the numbers from all other versions are expected to come soon. It is to be noted that only a limited number of shows are open for booking as of now. Things to get much better when more shows will get added.

Speaking about the highest opening day collection for Bollywood in 2022, Kartik Aaryan‘s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is rocking at the top with 14.11 crores. With such kind of initial response, Brahmastra is expected to topple it like a cakewalk. Let’s see what happens in the next few days.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan Rejects Brahmastra 2 & Chooses This Mythological Film Instead Along With Krrish 4?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram