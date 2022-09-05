Karthikeya 2 Box Office Collection After 4th Weekend (Hindi): Is Good But The Industry Needs To Tread With Caution

It was a fair weekend for Karthikeya 2 [Hindi] as it kept its journey towards 30 crores lifetime intact. In its fourth weekend, the film brought in 90 lakhs, which is on the expected lines. Though there is a lot of space available for the film to perform, at the end of the day it is working primarily in pockets, and hence the collections haven’t quite been hitting the roof. Had the end product on the same lines, say, as Pushpa, then things would have been entirely different as it would have made the most of free open space available for it week after week.

So far, the film has collected 28.50 crores* and that by itself is good enough to help it emerge as a clean hit. One must remember that there was absolutely zero buzz around the film prior to release, at least for the Hindi version, and still to find this kind of numbers coming its way is nothing short of remarkable. There would be some more moolah that will come in till Thursday post which Brahmastra would be taking over the screens. In fact, since the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer is arriving at 5000 screens, there may just be a show or two left.

That said, Karthikeya 2 has done its job and how! One just hopes that it doesn’t give a false impression to the majority of producers now that they can just go ahead and release a film with zero promotion & marketing, and still it would be a hit. A phenomenon like this is an exception and not an experiment that can be afforded to be repeated. Hence, one would need to tread with caution, lest a similar strategy being applied to future films ends up backfiring instead.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

