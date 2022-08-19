Kartik Aaryan, a regular boy-next-door looking star made it big in Bollywood with his charisma, acting chops and million-dollar smile. His last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a lot of love and appreciation from all across the nation. Such instance we got to witness once again, and here’s how he got lauded by the netizens.

Kartik had made his Bollywood debut with the film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama. And since then, he has been breaking the internet with his hit releases, personal life drama and his sartorial looks.

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a spooky horror-comedy film had released and it had impressed everyone. So much so that it’s still in the discussion. A while back, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video, wherein he was interacting with a street vendor who can be seen telling the actor how much he loved the movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it as, “No Reward bigger than this #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

As soon as he shared the video, his fans and netizens lauded Kartik Aaryan for being so humble and kind to everyone. While one commented, “Kartikaaryan is the most humble person ever change my mind if u can”. Another netizen called him, “The Shehzada of bollywood Kartik Aaryan”. Another wrote, “HUMBLE AND KIND WORDS ARE NOTHING INFRONT OF UR WORKS”.

Earlier in an interview with News18, Kartik Aaryan had talked about how he never expected that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will cross Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. He said, “I was confident of the content and knew that the film will do at least Rs 100 crore at the box office. But I didn’t know that we will be able to revive the industry. We never thought it will cross Rs 200 crore mark. It is above our expectations.”

What do you think of Kartik Aaryan? Let us know!

