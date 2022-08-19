Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha’s first look arrived on social media, people have been waiting to watch the film on big screens. However, when the #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend started on Twitter, Hrithik came in support of the film and it didn’t sit well with a group of netizens so they started the #BoycottVikramVedha trend.

After a long gap, Roshan will be returning to the big screens with this film which is a remake of the Tamil film, Vikram Vedha starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The Hindi version of the film will also feature Radhika Apte as the main female lead and is slated to release on September 30, 2022.

Now, Hrithik Roshan’s fandom came in support of the actor and the film and slammed the boycott trend. Instead of #BoycottVikramVedha, #Awaiting Roar of Vikram Vedha is trending on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

Tweeting in support of Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha one wrote, “The #VikramVedha BGM 🔥🔥 imagine if they retain it and show #HrithikRoshan’s entry 💥💥 The entry itself will be THE BIGGEST HIGHLIGHT in the film 💯” Another tweeted, “People are not aware of the storm which is coming in 1.5 months. The end of September won’t be that dull. The love and respect for HR in neutrals is far more than people think. Let the #VikramVedha storm arrive.”

The #VikramVedha BGM 🔥🔥 imagine if they retain it and show #HrithikRoshan’s entry 💥💥 The entry itself will be THE BIGGEST HIGHLIGHT in the film 💯 pic.twitter.com/p3yiS9sia1 — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 18, 2022

People are not aware of the storm which is coming in 1.5 months. The end of September won't be that dull. The love and respect for HR in neutrals is far more than people think. Let the #VikramVedha storm arrive. @iHrithik #SaifAliKhan @RelianceEnt @TSeries — Pratt 👽 (@thatlakda) August 18, 2022

To all those who saying,why waste money on remake when we have orginal #vikramvedha? MY ANSWER: Bro,why waste money on biriyani when we have chawal-sabzi?!!#HrithikRoshan — HRSiam (@HRSiam13) August 17, 2022

Wo aaa rha

Mark The Date: 30th September 2022 AWAITING ROAR OF VIKRAM VEDHA pic.twitter.com/oYOoOVEC7j — Hrithik Trends (@TrendsHrithik) August 14, 2022

Over the last few days, Twitter has become a boycott vs fans thread. Besides the boycott for Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan also received backlash from the netizens and #BoycottPathan was trending on Twitter. However, SRK fans came onto the frontline and supported the film and their favourite actor. Soon, #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow started trending.

Well, we can’t really wait for Vikram Vedha’s teaser and trailer to release. What about you? Are you eagerly waiting for the movie to release? Let us know.

