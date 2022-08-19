MUMBAI, India, 19 August, 2022 – Prime Video today launched the action drama Shamshera, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor along with Ronit Bose Roy and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles on the streaming service. Produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film is the fourth title to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films (YRF), following the digital premieres of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj.

Advertisement

The mass entertainer & action film, Shamshera portrays Ranbir Kapoor in double role – as Shamshera and as his son, Balli. The film circles around the fictitious city of Kaza, a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved, and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian Shudh Singh.

Advertisement

Shamshera is a legend for his tribe who relentlessly fights for his tribe’s freedom and dignity.

Built on a larger-than-life premise, Shamshera is now available on the service for audiences across the globe. The film is available in Hindi along with Tamil and Telugu language dubs.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Led Brahmastra To Hrithik Roshan’s Vikram Vedha & Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan – Bollywood Stars To Undergo ‘Agnipariksha’ Of Star Power To Save Bollywood!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram