Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa is among one of the most unique films to come out from Bollywood this year, as it explores time travel, which is not common in the Hindi film industry. Featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the movie marks her second collaboration with the filmmaker, while the first was Manmarziyaan. Although the first reviews coming in are very much positive but looks like the Box Office might be affected, as the film has already been leaked on a number of torrent websites, where people can download the film for free.

Other than Taapsee, the mystery thriller film also stars, Pavail Gulati, Rahul Bhat, and other actors. Before the official release today, the film was earlier screened at the most prestigious film festivals such as the Fantasia Film Festival, the London Film Festival, and most recently Melbourne International Film Festival, where it received a positive response.

There were lot of hopes with Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa for its unique plotline. Looking at the first reaction of the audience and critics’ reviews, the majority of them have appreciated the film. Although everything is looking great, unfortunately, a number of torrent websites have already leaked the film soon after its release this morning. This will affect the box office collection as many might just download the film for free and watch it in their own comfort.

Torrent sites such as Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla have leaked Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa online. While the Anurag Kashyap directorial is also available to download on Telegram groups. Other than this film, Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam is also available in full HD quality on torrent sites.

On many occasions, the team of filmmakers, producers, and government officials have taken strict action but somehow the piracy website owners find a way to return with proxy sites.

Other than Taapsee Pannu starrer Dobaaraa, earlier high-budget films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Runway 34, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, Heropanti 2, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pushpa, were also leaked in HD quality.

