Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial debut Lucifer featuring Mohanlal in the lead was the rage among the audience as the film was a runaway hit. During the time of its release, the South industry wasn’t booming like it is creating buzz this year and looking at the craze, the makers have officially announced Part 2, Empuraan. Interestingly, the team is eyeing to release the film on a pan-world level and the mega-budget approved for the film will leave you stunned. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

For those who don’t know, the Malayalam language movie was always meant to become a franchise, while the title of the sequel has already been revealed, but there’s a lot of time for part 3. Interestingly, a Telugu remake titled Godfather featuring Chiranjeevi is currently under production, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be making a crucial cameo in the film.

As per reports, Mohanlal starrer Lucifer was made on a budget of around 30 Crore while it went on to earn 200 Crore at the Box Office. Looking at the popularity of the film, Prithviraj Sukumaran is set to make Lucifer 2: Empuraan on a whopping budget of 400 Crore. Yes! You read that correctly. On Wednesday, the team officially announced the sequel and currently the movie is still in the pre-production stage, while it is expected to go on floors soon.

Post official announcement of Mohanlal starrer Lucifer 2: Empuraan, a source close to Pinkvilla told, “The work on the script for the sequel is complete. Prithviraj, who returns to helm the sequel, makes sure to go all out with this film. It will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer but not on Pan-India but Pan-World level. Prithviraj is eyeing L2 to be a Pan-World release like Prabhas’ Project K. The success of Part 1 has given the team more confidence.”

As of now, other than the Drishyam star none of the other cast members has been revealed but the insider states that the team will make an official announcement regarding the same very soon.

Lucifer 2: Empuraan will mark the third collaboration between Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mohanlal, while the other was the 2019 film Lucifer, followed by Bro Daddy in 2021.

