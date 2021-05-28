Superstar Mohanlal celebrated his birthday last Friday, and as a gift, the makers of Drishyam 2 decided to have a television premiere on the same day. Usually, the tv premieres of biggies are held on the weekend, but the makers decided to plan the date following the superstar’s birthday.

Despite that, the film has witnessed the third-highest watched premiere in the history of Malayalam television. Well, that shouldn’t be a surprise because the movie was much-awaited after the mind-blowing cliffhanger thrilling treatment of Drishyam.

As per the reports doing rounds, Mohanlal’s investigative drama has clocked a record-shattering 6.5 million impressions.

Which are the top two highest watched premieres on Malayalam tv? The crown remains with Baahubali: The Conclusion with a massive 8.7 million impressions. On the second position is yet another Mohanlal film, Pulimurugan, with 6.6 million impressions.

Check out the top 5 below:

On a normal Friday, #Drishyam2 premiered on @asianet on @Mohanlal's birthday fetched a whopping 6.58M Impressions. All time top 3 TRP. Telecast was announced with 1 day notice #TRPEmperorMOHANLAL#Mohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/7bTEKt1vgB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 27, 2021

Superstar Mohanlal last week turned 61 as wishes poured in from all corners for Kerala’s most famous song. Winner of five national awards, for those in the industry he is Lal, but those who consider him dear refer to him as ‘Laletten’ and for actress Neena Gupta he is Mohan.

As the Covid pandemic is in full swing, there were no celebrations. The superstar celebrated the day by resting at his Chennai residence.

Their last film, Drishyam 2, a sequel, released on the OTT platform, turned out to be a blockbuster hit and Perumbavoor, on the superstar’s birthday, said they are working on a new film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, who led the sequels Drishyam. Incidentally, Mohanlal also appeared on the video wall singing as part of a musical tribute that was shown just before Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn in for an unprecedented second term.

[Inputs from IANS]

