Last morning came in with exciting news for the cinephiles. Kumar Mangat has announced the remake of Drishyam 2 and his collaboration with Panorama Studios for the same. But while this has upped the anticipation for the sequel’s remake, the movie has run into controversy already. A legal lawsuit is filed against Mangat by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

For the unversed, Drishyam 1 starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu in the leading role and was a remake of the Malayalam drama that was led by Mohanlal. The news now is that the same cast will reprise their roles in Drishyam 2 but with a different director and studio. This has not gone down well with Viacom who were the producers of the first part. Below is all you need to know about the same.

As per TOI, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures are filing a legal suit against Kumar Mangat over him partnering with Panorama and not them. As per the studio, he cannot make Drishyam 2 on his own or with someone else. A source said that the studio has filed a legal case. And hearing will be held very soon.

The source said “Viacom 18 Motion Pictures have told Mangat that they cannot be dissociated from this project. They have also told him that he cannot make ‘Drishyam 2’ on his own or with someone else. The very fact that Mangat yet went ahead to set up the stage for it has irked them and hence, they’ve filed a legal complaint against him. The first hearing of the case in question is going to be held, very soon.”

The portal also tried contacting Kumar Mangat who did not take any calls but replied over text. The filmmaker said that it is now official that he is making Drishyam 2 with Panorama Studios. But he chose to be silent about the row Viacom has accused him of.

