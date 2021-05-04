Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 2: The Resumption released early this year and received widespread critical acclaim as well as praises for its narration style and performances – especially that by Mohanlal. While the film is currently being made by Joseph in Telugu as Drushyam 2, Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film.

Advertisement

Drishyam has been remade in a record number of languages, including Hindi. After the success of the recently released sequel, the production house is all set to repeat the success formula with the Hindi remake version of it.

Kumar Mangat Pathak from Panorama Studio International shares, “With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as Producers are committed to that.”

Advertisement

Talking about the acquisition of the film, the producer of the Malayalam film, Antony Perumbavoor shares, “We are happy that Panorama Studios International has acquired the rights for Drishyam 2 and I am certain the Production house will justify the film.”

Director of the original Malayalam and Telugu version, Jeethu Joseph shared, “The story of Drishyam 2 resonated with people and I am so glad that Panorama Studios will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”

A sequel to their 2013 film, Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil, reprising their roles from the original. The film is set six years after the events of Drishyam.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Mani Ratnam & The Art Of Making Mesmerising Music Videos: Saarattu Vandiyili from Kaatru Veliyidai To Behne De From Raavan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube