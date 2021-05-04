There is the art that creates magic, and then there’s Mani Ratnam, who makes us live it through his stories, and the immaculate visuals he creates. Decades have gone by, and with each film, Ratnam has only outdone himself proving there can be no other human that can touch his expertise. What has also been an aspect to marvel is his taste in music and the collaboration with musicians like AR Rahman and Ilaiyaraaja.

Advertisement

Mani Ratnam, apart from being a magician at telling a story visually, is a genius in placing songs and using them to tell you about the numerous other things in his universe. Remember how beautifully he captured a newly married couple on their honeymoon in Roja, or how pleasant and wild soul Aishwarya Rai’s Barso Re from Guru showcased? It is Ratnam’s brilliance that songs also hold their own stories in his films.

Advertisement

Today at Koimoi, we list down some of Mani Ratnam’s best music videos from his films. Are you thinking what the occasion is? Do we really need a day to celebrate the powerhouse this man is? Read on as we list some visually stunning and soothing numbers.

SNEHITHANE (ALAIPAYUTHEY)

Seduction is an art and showing it without even a bit of skin show, but with love that speaks volume for itself is Mani Ratnam’s superpower. Snehithane, sung by Sadana Sargam and featuring R Madhavan and Shalini is a visual stunner and a perfect date night track.

TERE BINA (GURU)

Raise your hands if reminiscing the old happy days with your loved ones is your favourite time. Tere Bina from Guru features real-life couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in the lead and shows them romancing through a function. The stunning setup and the two stealing their moments of love is a sight to behold. Do I even need to tell how killer a combination AR Rahman and Chinmayi Sripada is?

SAARATTU VANDIYILI (KAATRU VELIYIDAI)

S. Ravi Varman joined hands with Mani Ratnam and created a film that is a painting in every second of its runtime. Saarattu Vandiyili is a song captured through a wedding. But who could have thought a Holi theme could kick in and elevate the aesthetics of the set up 10 notches higher. Aditi Rao Hydari looks divine as she showers in colour, and the song is enough to pump you up.

MOONGIL THOTTAM (KADAL)

Mani Ratnam is all about creating souls that run free and wild. Moongil Thottam, composed by AR Rahman, is just that. And the music video shot on a picturesque exotic beach is a treat. Kadal may have not performed like other MR films, but the music of the saga definitely deserved applause.

BEHNE DE (RAAVAN)

Another Abhishek-Aishwarya film and another captivating song. Raavan is undoubtedly Mani Ratnam’s most far away from the staple beauty project. The movie held visuals we never knew existed on Earth and how. Behne De especially is a tug of war between its two leads, and the lyrics defines that exactly.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Raises 4.9 Crores Through Give India As COVID Help To India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube