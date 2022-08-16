After giving the Bollywood industry a massive hit with his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, Indian filmmaker Anees Bazmee now opens up on the recent poor box office performances of Hindi films.

For the unversed, the Bollywood industry has been facing criticism and is being scrutinized by the audience quite a lot lately. From brutal trolling, Boycott trending and cancel culture, many aspects have undeniably affected a lot of box office performances of films that have been recently released. A-listed actors’ films are also not being spared. Eg. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, and many more films are suffering.

Bollywood Filmmaker Anees Bazmee who has given us hits like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Welcome, No Entry, Ready, Singh Is King, and many more other films are now talking about the real reason as to why Hindi films are performing poorly at the Box Office. During his recent interaction with ETimes, Bazmee talks about the need of the hour that’s necessary to revive B-town. He says, “We need to learn that we need to make good quality films,” he says. “Whatever the audiences liked 5-10 years ago, they don’t like it anymore. Because they have global exposure. They have watched content from across the world during the pandemic while sitting at home for free. So now, if you want them to step out of their homes and buy a ticket to watch a film in the theatre, you need to give them something better.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee also shares his take on the North vs South debate. Says he finds no trust in it. He continues by saying, ” Mujhe iss baat mein koi dum nahin lagta,” he goes on to add, “Both the film industries are existing for many years and have been making good films. Hindi films have been remade in the south and vice versa. There are talented directors and actors in both industries. If you want to talk about only the 3 hits and not the 13 flops, it’s pointless. Because every year almost 200 films are made in India out of which 5-7 become hits. So, this time those 3 films from the south were very good and worked aur humari filmein nahin chali. That’s all there is.”

On the professional front, Anees is all set to helm Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan starrer No Entry Mein Entry.

What are your thoughts on Anees Bazmee’s take on Hindi films tanking at the box office? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

