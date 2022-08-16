Things are pretty rough and tough right now for the Bollywood industry. Nowadays Indian audiences are very vocally expressing their displeasure over nepotism and the contents of the films that are being released at the theatres. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villains Returns are the latest victims of the common man’s wrath.

However, Arjun now has something to say about the whole cancel culture and boycott trend that has been going around the Bollywood industry. Here’s what he has to say. Read on!

Recently Arjun Kapoor was spotted in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, where he opened up about the boycott trend and trolling by saying, “I think we made a mistake by being silent about it and that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that ‘our work will speak for ourselves’. You know you don’t always need to get your hand dirty but I guess we tolerated it a lot and now people have made this a habit. We need to come together and do something about it because what people write about us or the hashtags that trend, are far away from reality. When we do films that do good at the box office, then at that time people like us not because of our surnames but because of the film.” He added that “ab zada hone laga hai…unfair hai (This has started happening a lot now. It is unfair).”

Adding more to this Arjun Kapoor also said, “On Fridays morning, the spark in people, the euphoria for a new film, the excitement in people, and the shine of the industry is coming down. Lagatar keechad uchaalte jayenge toh nayi gaadi bhi thodi si shine kho degi na? Humne toh kaafi keechad jhel liya hai pichle kuch saalon mein kyunki we have turned a blind eye on it (People have been tossing mud on us for years now and even a new car that will face that will turn muddy and it will lose its shine. We have been facing this for years now). We think that people’s perception will change after the film‘s release.”

What are your thoughts on Arjun Kapoor’s take on the boycott trend and cancel culture? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

